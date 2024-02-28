  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Three injured, car set on fire in west Delhi clash

Delhi Police
x

Delhi Police

Highlights

Three people were injured and a car torched in a clash between two groups, including locals, in west Delhi early on Wednesday, police said.

New Delhi: Three people were injured and a car torched in a clash between two groups, including locals, in west Delhi early on Wednesday, police said.

The incident, said to have broken out over a monetary dispute, occurred near B-1 Chowk in Khayala area.

According to Delhi police, when they reached the spot and tried to restore peace, locals pelted stones at them.

"The situation is under control now. A large number of police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area. Police teams have been formed to probe the matter and CCTV footage is being collected," a senior police official said.

Further details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X