Three riding triple-seat killed as bike rams into truck on Mumbai flyover
Three persons, including a man and two women were killed when they rode triple-seat on a motorcycle which lost control and rammed into a truck in the opposite lane on the Parel flyover here at dawn on Tuesday, officials said.
Mumbai: Three persons, including a man and two women were killed when they rode triple-seat on a motorcycle which lost control and rammed into a truck in the opposite lane on the Parel flyover here at dawn on Tuesday, officials said.
The tragedy occurred around 6.15 a.m. when the trio was speeding triple-seat on the motorcycle across the Parel bridge towards south Mumbai, when the two-wheeler motorcycle veered out of control, jumped over the road divider and rammed into an oncoming truck from the opposite direction.
The impact of the crash was so powerful that the three youngsters reportedly succumbed on the spot after suffering grievous trauma injuries.
They were rushed to the K.E.M. Hospital nearby but declared dead on admission.
Among the victims are Tanish Patange, 24 and Renuka Tamrekar, 25, and the other girl’s identity is not yet known. The truck driver went to the local police station and gave a detailed statement on the accident and the police are investigating the case further.