Three terrorists, assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police killed in encounter

Three terrorists, assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police killed in encounter
 Three terrorists and an assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in a gunfight on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday

Highlights

Three terrorists and an assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in a gunfight on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

SRINAGAR: Three terrorists and an assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in a gunfight on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

Terrorists fired on a joint 'naka' of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pantha Chowk area late on Saturday night, a police official said.

He said the joint parties of the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

During the searches in the area, the terrorists again fired on the search party of the forces, who retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official said.

A tight cordon was maintained throughout the night and the firing resumed this morning, he said.

He said three terrorists were killed in the gunfight.

An assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police, Babu Ram, was also killed in the operation, the official added.

The operation is going on and further details were awaited, he said.

