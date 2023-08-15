  • Menu
Tibetans hoist Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day
Dharamsala, Aug 15 (IANS) The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Tuesday celebrated India’s 77th Independence Day and also hoisted the Tricolour.

Penpa Tsering, the elected head of the Tibetan people, unfurled the Indian national flag at the Kashag Secretariat here.

In his felicitation remark, Tsering said the Tibetan people and the CTA pay respect and admiration to the great nation of India, and pray for India and its people to continue to prosper and flourish.

Every year, the CTA, the democratically elected government-in-exile, holds functions at its headquarters to celebrate India’s Independence Day and Republic Day functions.

India is currently home to around 1,00,000 Tibetans and the government-in-exile, which has never won recognition from any country.

