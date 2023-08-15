Live
- Tamil Nadu-Karnataka Cauvery Water Dispute: Diplomacy and Dynamics Unfold
- Musk’s X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report
- Innovative Independence Day Celebration in Hassan: Tribal Girl Hoists Flag at district Police Office
- Infosys inks 5-year, 1.5bn euros deal with Liberty Global
- Bengal to set up super-specialty hospital for tigers in Sunderbans
- ‘Be warned India’: Congress on Bibek Debroy’s article
- Five years of Rythu Beema - Rs 5,402 Cr financial assistance provided to the farmers
- "Together we can build the Nation." Says TS deputy speaker
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Slimmer foldable with dual OLED screens
- Trainee teachers in UP to work under lab concept
Just In
Tibetans hoist Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day
The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Tuesday celebrated India’s 77th Independence Day and also hoisted the Tricolour.
Dharamsala, Aug 15 (IANS) The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Tuesday celebrated India’s 77th Independence Day and also hoisted the Tricolour.
Penpa Tsering, the elected head of the Tibetan people, unfurled the Indian national flag at the Kashag Secretariat here.
In his felicitation remark, Tsering said the Tibetan people and the CTA pay respect and admiration to the great nation of India, and pray for India and its people to continue to prosper and flourish.
Every year, the CTA, the democratically elected government-in-exile, holds functions at its headquarters to celebrate India’s Independence Day and Republic Day functions.
India is currently home to around 1,00,000 Tibetans and the government-in-exile, which has never won recognition from any country.