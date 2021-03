Tiger found dead in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): A 10-year-old tiger was found dead with swollen neck in the Kishanpur sanctuary of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve here, police said on Monday.

"A patrolling team detected the carcass near a canal under the Sultanpur beat of the sanctuary on Sunday evening," Sanjay Kumar Pathak, Field Director of the tiger reserve, told PTI.

No apparent injuries were detected but the neck was unusually swollen, he said.

Pathak said the carcass was sent to the Bareilly's Indian Veterinary Research Institute to ascertain the exact cause of death.