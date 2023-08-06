Live
Just In
Tiger spotted inside MP’s Jagran University, creates panic
Bhopal: A tiger was spotted inside the campus of Jagran University in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh creating panic among the students and the staff members.
The tiger was spotted over CCTV cameras of the educational institution, which is located close to Kaliasot Dam.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Alok Pathak said that CCTV footage clearly shows it is a tigress -- T-123 -- which is roaming within the university campus.
The tigress was seen near the Vice Chancellor’s cabin at 4:53 am on a Saturday.
The DFO said that this T-123, who has four young offspring, frequently roams in the Kaliyasot area.
He said that the tigress entered the campus by jumping over the boundary wall of the university.
To ensure safety, the university has been closed while roads leading to the university have also been sealed off.
In October last year, two tigers had entered the campus of Bhopal’s Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) and killed two cows. They were roaming freely for six days. The university was closed for the entire week.
In January this year, a tiger appeared in front of a school bus in the Narmadapuram village and the bus driver had recorded the video of the entire episode.