Tikait, farmer leaders fall as stage collapses

Jind (Haryana): BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and other farmer union leaders at the Kisan Mahapanchayat in a village in Haryana's Jind district on Wednesday had a narrow escape as the stage collapsed with leaders on it.

A video of farmers' leaders falling as the stage caved in surfaced.

The 'mahapanchayat', the first in the state, was organised at Kandela village sports stadium. It was organised by Haryana khap leaders to discuss the future of the ongoing farmers' protests.

Kandela 'khap' President Tek Ram, the organiser of the 'mahapanchayat', said besides demanding the repeal of farm laws, the resolution demanded that the government ensure that the farmers get minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, withdrawal of cases against farmers booked for violence on Republic Day in Delhi, waiving off the loan of the farmers and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations.