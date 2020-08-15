Time to look for ‘local solutions’ for drinking water needs: Experts

New Delhi: Scholars and Industry experts came together to discuss local solutions waste water management at a webinar organised by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on "Decentralised Wastewater Treatment and Local Reuse for Citywide Sanitation and Improved River Health."

The discussion began with moderators Suresh Kumar Rohilla, Senior Director, CSE and Mahreen Matto, Programme Manager, CSE explaining the alarming situation arising because of lack of domestic sewage treatment in developing countries. Around 80% of the waste water generated in these countries is discharged directly into water bodies.

The keynote speaker, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, Namami Gange said, "Local solutions are the way out not only for sewage treatment but also for drinking water needs as it cuts down the cost of pumping water to long distances." He also explained that over the years the focus was only on constructions of Sewage Treatment Plants but in Namami Gange, priority is given to operation and management of the plant.

This has ensured establishing ownership of running the plant efficiently and has improved the process.