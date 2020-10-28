Time to write new future in Bihar: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: A day ahead of the first phase of polling in Bihar, the Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday issued a video message appealing the people to vote for a change in the state.

She said, "Today, the ruling party is in the arrogance of power and has deflected from its path.

"Their actions and statements are not good, and labourers, farmers and youth are hopeless. The economy is in a bad shape, people are facing acute hardship," she said.

"Everyone is unhappy, and people of Bihar are with the grand alliance," Sonia said.

Speaking in Hindi, she said, "Delhi and Bihar governments are 'bandi sarkar -- notebandi, talabandi, vyapar bandi, aarthik bandi, Khet-khalihan bandi, roti-rozgar bandi (it is a shutdown government -- demonetisation, businesses shut, farmers shut, food-employment shut)'.

So for the sake of the upcoming generations and new farm yields, for building a new Bihar, the people of the state are ready. There is a wind of change. Change brings energy and new thoughts. Time has come to start a new chapter," she said.