TIPRA urges EC to implement SIR in Tripura

Agartala: An Official delegation from the TIPRA Motha Party met with the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi, to press for the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Tripura.

During the crucial meeting held on July 23, the party emphasised the urgent need for conducting the SIR in the state to ensure fair and transparent electoral processes. The Election Commission responded positively, assuring the delegation that the SIR exercise would be carried out nationwide, including Tripura.

The meeting highlighted the TIPRA Motha Party’s ongoing efforts to safeguard electoral integrity in the state, especially in the run-up to forthcoming elections.