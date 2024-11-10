TMC Files Election Commission Complaint Against Bengal BJP Chief For Remarks On Police And State Emblem

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission against West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar over allegedly disparaging remarks about the state police force.

Senior TMC leaders and MPs, including Derek O'Brien, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Kirti Azad, Saket Gokhale, and Sushmita Dev, submitted the complaint, which alleges that Majumdar made a "false, derogatory, and defamatory speech" at an election rally in Taldangra on November 7.

In the complaint, the TMC stated that Majumdar insulted the State Emblem of India and the state police by suggesting that police uniforms should replace the emblem with a symbol resembling footwear.

According to the TMC, the alleged remarks degrade both the State Police and the national emblem, implying their removal in a derogatory manner. The party claimed these comments lacked any factual basis and were meant to undermine the state police’s credibility, fostering public mistrust.

Labeling the statements as "politically motivated propaganda," the TMC asserted that such rhetoric harms the integrity of free and fair elections. They called on the Election Commission to direct BJP leaders to refrain from making "unverified, defamatory, and inflammatory remarks" against the West Bengal Police and the TMC.

The TMC also urged the Election Commission to penalize Majumdar for attempting to damage the police’s credibility and for “insulting the sanctity” of the national emblem. They further requested that Majumdar issue an unconditional apology for his comments, which they claimed were intended to advance his political objectives.