TMC Leader Removed As Spokesperson Amid Kolkata Medical College Controversy

Santanu Sen, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, announced on Friday that he had been stripped of his role as party spokesperson following his criticism of the RG Kar Medical College principal and the state health department's handling of a recent tragedy.



Sen, a former MP and physician, had been vocal about the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College on August 9. He also expressed concerns about the subsequent vandalism at the hospital on August 14-15. Despite his removal, Sen maintained his stance, calling for strict action in both cases.

In a video statement, Sen revealed he learned of his dismissal through media reports. He defended his past statements, asserting that he never spoke against the party or its leaders. Sen reiterated his belief that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not receiving accurate information about the health department's situation.

The leader expressed disappointment over his treatment, comparing it unfavorably to the respect given to new party joiners from opposition ranks. Nevertheless, Sen affirmed his continued loyalty to the TMC.

Meanwhile, protests by medical professionals, students, and political groups have intensified following the recent vandalism at RG Kar Hospital, where a mob damaged property and medical equipment.

This incident has brought renewed attention to safety concerns in medical institutions and the broader issues within West Bengal's healthcare system.