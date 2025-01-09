Live
- Venkatesh unveils ‘Boomerang’ first look
- Common Kite Flying Challenges During Makar Sankranti 2025: How to Overcome Them
- Tirupati SP and TTD JEO transferred in stampede incident
- Hans Zimmer Composes Music for Indian Cinema for the First Time in Sonu Sood’s Fateh
- itel Zeno 10 to ignite Entry Level Smartphone Market starting at Rs.5699
- GHMC Commissioner Responds to Contractors' Protest, Holds Talks with Union Leaders
- PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update: New Magical Powers and Features to Explore!
- Man Caught Altering File at MUDA Office, Video Goes Viral and Concerns Raised
- Minister Boseraju Pledges Support for Forest-Fringe Tribal Communities
- Apple May Launch iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 17 Air in 2025 – What to Expect
Just In
TMC Worker’s Accident In West Bengal Uncovers Firearm, Police Launch Investigation
- A road accident involving a drunk TMC worker in West Bengal's Nadia led to the discovery of a firearm and ammunition.
- Police are probing the incident and the origin of the weapon.
A road accident involving an inebriated Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker led to the unexpected discovery of a firearm and ammunition in Chapra, Nadia, West Bengal, on Wednesday.
The TMC worker, identified as Azizul Haque Biswas, lost control of his motorcycle and fell unconscious while returning from a picnic. Locals who rushed to the scene were alarmed to find a gun and a few cartridges near the site.
The police were alerted, and they promptly arrived to secure the weapon and ammunition. Biswas was taken to Shaktinagar District Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
Biswas is an employee of the Chapra rural hospital and the brother of a local panchayat member.
Authorities have initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the firearm and are exploring the possible motives behind Biswas carrying the weapon. The incident has raised questions and heightened scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the discovery.