TMC Worker’s Accident In West Bengal Uncovers Firearm, Police Launch Investigation

A road accident involving an inebriated Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker led to the unexpected discovery of a firearm and ammunition in Chapra, Nadia, West Bengal, on Wednesday.

The TMC worker, identified as Azizul Haque Biswas, lost control of his motorcycle and fell unconscious while returning from a picnic. Locals who rushed to the scene were alarmed to find a gun and a few cartridges near the site.

The police were alerted, and they promptly arrived to secure the weapon and ammunition. Biswas was taken to Shaktinagar District Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Biswas is an employee of the Chapra rural hospital and the brother of a local panchayat member.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the firearm and are exploring the possible motives behind Biswas carrying the weapon. The incident has raised questions and heightened scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the discovery.