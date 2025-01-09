  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

TMC Worker’s Accident In West Bengal Uncovers Firearm, Police Launch Investigation

TMC Worker’s Accident In West Bengal Uncovers Firearm, Police Launch Investigation
x
Highlights

  • A road accident involving a drunk TMC worker in West Bengal's Nadia led to the discovery of a firearm and ammunition.
  • Police are probing the incident and the origin of the weapon.

A road accident involving an inebriated Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker led to the unexpected discovery of a firearm and ammunition in Chapra, Nadia, West Bengal, on Wednesday.

The TMC worker, identified as Azizul Haque Biswas, lost control of his motorcycle and fell unconscious while returning from a picnic. Locals who rushed to the scene were alarmed to find a gun and a few cartridges near the site.

The police were alerted, and they promptly arrived to secure the weapon and ammunition. Biswas was taken to Shaktinagar District Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Biswas is an employee of the Chapra rural hospital and the brother of a local panchayat member.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the firearm and are exploring the possible motives behind Biswas carrying the weapon. The incident has raised questions and heightened scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick