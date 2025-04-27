TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Calls For Reclaiming PoK Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 fatalities, Trinamool Congress leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee has taken a strong stance, calling for decisive action against Pakistan and the reclamation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Writing on social media platform X, Banerjee emphasized that "symbolic threats" and surgical strikes are insufficient responses. "It's time to teach them a lesson in the language they understand. It's time to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Period," the TMC national general secretary stated.

The MP expressed concern about the media coverage and government response following the attack, suggesting that instead of thoroughly investigating security lapses that enabled the "unprecedented terror attack," attention has been diverted toward narratives that serve political interests. He urged setting aside "petty politics" to address the issue "decisively, once and for all."

The April 22 terror attack in Baisaran near Pahalgam claimed 26 civilian lives, with tourists comprising the majority of victims.

In his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that those responsible for the attack would face severe punishment. The Prime Minister highlighted that national unity against terrorism remains India's greatest strength and assured that justice would be delivered to the victims.