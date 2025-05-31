TN Forest Dept deploys high-tech drones to boost wildlife monitoring and fire management

Chennai: In a major technological upgrade, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department is introducing advanced drones to strengthen its operations in wildlife monitoring, forest fire control, and anti-poaching efforts.

The initiative, supported by the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project Climate Change Response (TBGPCCR), will see the deployment of these drones across 13 territorial forest circles in the state.

I. Anwardeen, Chief Project Director of TBGPCCR, said the newly procured drones are equipped with cutting-edge features, including a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, a thermal sensor with zoom capability, and GPS integration, making them highly effective for both daytime and night-time operations.

One of the primary objectives of this drone deployment is the real-time tracking of elephants. By monitoring their movements, the drones can help alert nearby villages when elephants stray close to human settlements, reducing the risk of human-wildlife conflict.

The GPS functionality enables precise and timely alerts, enhancing response time for forest officials. The drones will also be instrumental in tackling forest fires. Their thermal sensors can identify the origin of fires, determine the spread, and assess whether the affected areas are accessible to ground teams.

Post-fire surveys conducted using aerial footage will provide critical insights into damage sustained by tree species, wildlife, and small mammals, aiding in effective restoration and rehabilitation strategies.

Beyond surveillance, the drones support various add-ons such as searchlights, loudspeakers, and laser range finders—tools that significantly enhance their utility in complex terrains and emergency scenarios. These features allow forest teams to carry out diverse operations with greater efficiency and accuracy.

“These drones are transforming the way we work in the field. Tasks that would earlier take up to 20 days of manual labour can now be completed in just a few hours,” said Anwardeen.

To ensure efficient use of the new technology, the department will train three staff members from each forest circle to operate the drones. This capacity-building initiative aims to develop a skilled in-house team of drone pilots across the state.

Additionally, the department is planning to procure a separate class of drones dedicated to mapping forest terrains, studying ecological diversity, modelling topography, and analysing various forest types.



