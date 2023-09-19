Live
- TDP leaders arrested at Simhachalam
- Sahi Samay Sahi Soch
- CDIL to add assembly lines, boost capacity by 100 mn units in India
- TN police arrest YouTuber and motorist TTF Vasan for bike stunts
- AP High Court posts Naidu's bail plea in Inner Ring Road case to Thursday
- Shree Ganesha of new Parliament Building with determination to make India developed Bharat-PM
- SS Rajamouli presents Nitin Kakkar’s ‘Made in India’
- Elon Musk to make Twitter, now X, paid for all users
- IT tech firm HireMee’s jobseeker services now on National Career Service portal
- IIT Jodhpur researchers turn to snake venom to fight antibiotic resistance
Just In
TN police arrest YouTuber and motorist TTF Vasan for bike stunts
Highlights
Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday arrested Biker and YouTuber, TTF Vasan for his bike stunt on Chennai- Bengaluru National Highway.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday arrested Biker and YouTuber, TTF Vasan for his bike stunt on Chennai- Bengaluru National Highway.
He was booked under sections of rash driving and attempted culpable homicide.
A video of Vasan thrown off the bike and falling on the bushes went viral and has been widely shared on social media. He was thrown off the bike after he lost control of the two-wheeler while attempting to do a wheelie.
The accident occurred when he and his friends were traveling to Maharashtra by road on Sunday.
The accident occurred near Baluchetty Chatram in Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. TTF Vasan was arrested in Coimbatore in 2022 for rash driving.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS