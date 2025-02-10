TN police step up patrolling at railway stations following sexual assault bid in moving train

Chennai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have intensified patrolling and enhanced security measures at all major railway stations across Tamil Nadu following the brutal attack on a pregnant woman, who was pushed off the ladies’ compartment of a moving train near Katpadi Junction at Jolarpet during an attempted sexual assault.

In response to the incident, Tamil Nadu Railway Police officers have conducted inquiries at railway stations and engaged with passengers regarding the heightened security measures.

A senior officer from Chennai GRP told IANS that patrolling has been increased on platforms at key stations. He stated that police teams have been deployed to conduct regular checks in ladies’ compartments of express trains.

Additionally, Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) will be installed at railway stations to monitor repeat offenders. Railway stations lacking adequate CCTV coverage will be equipped with new cameras as part of the security enhancement.

Another officer from the Government Railway Police assured that women traveling alone can seek police assistance if they feel unsafe during their journey.

The officer emphasized that police personnel would respond immediately to any distress call.

On February 7, a four-month-pregnant woman, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and pushed from a moving train in Tamil Nadu, suffered serious injuries. The survivor, an employee at an apparel company in Coimbatore, was traveling to Chittoor and was alone in the ladies’ compartment.

According to her statement, the accused boarded the ladies’ compartment at Jolarpettai after other female passengers had alighted. The assailant, identified as history-sheeter Hemanthraj (31), attacked her and pushed her off the train.

He was arrested by the Government Railway Police in Jolarpet on February 9. The victim, who was in her second trimester, sustained fractures to her hand and leg and received at least 20 stitches on her head.

She was later shifted to the orthopedics intensive care unit (ICU) of a government hospital on February 8 for continuous observation.

During a routine scan, doctors discovered that the baby’s heartbeat had stopped. Medical professionals indicated that the shock of being pushed from the train might have caused the tragic loss.