- Elon Musk’s Starlink launches satellite internet services in Sri Lanka, nearing India entry
- RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav's wife alleges threat to his life in Bhagalpur jail
- Renuka Shahane talks about today’s expensive actor culture compared to the 90s
- Locals receive first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims with warmth in Kashmir
- Missed a NEET seat? Here’s how you can still become a doctor
- Farmers' suicides: Oppn walks out twice from Assembly, accuses Maha govt of apathy
- Apple iPhone’s Satellite SOS Feature Rescues Injured Mountaineer Stranded at 10,000 Feet
- My family has raised flag against Cong for 100 years: Hemant Khandelwal after taking BJP command in MP
- 40 died, 33 injured in Pashamylaram blast: Sigachi Industries
- Gold Prices Reach Near All-Time High in Bengaluru – 24K at ₹9,889 Per Gram
TN rejuvenating 3,900 tanks under massive restoration drive
Highlights
Tamil Nadu Water Security, Irrigation Tank Rejuvenation, Rural Development Initiatives, Environmentalist Foundation of India, Sustainable Water...
