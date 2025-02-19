TN Samsung factory strike: Conciliatory talks between management and union today

Chennai: With protests continuing at Samsung India’s Sriperumbudur plant, the Tamil Nadu Labour Department has facilitated a meeting between the workers’ union and management, scheduled for Wednesday.

The strike, led by the CPI(M)-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), is in response to the suspension of three workers, who are also office-bearers of the Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU).

CITU has warned that if the talks fail, they will escalate protests by staging demonstrations outside Samsung showrooms across Tamil Nadu on February 21 (Friday). Additionally, the union plans large-scale protests outside the office of the Deputy Labour Commissioner in Kancheepuram following these demonstrations.

A Tamil Nadu Labour Department official told IANS that at least three rounds of conciliation talks have taken place since January 31. However, the situation escalated further after fresh protests erupted over the workers’ suspensions.

Family members of the affected employees joined the demonstrations at the Bazaar Area of Sunguvarchatram.

Since February 5, over 500 workers have been participating in a sit-in protest within the factory premises, refusing to leave for nearly two weeks.

Samsung has designated a specific area for the strike, but workers claim they have been provided access to only three toilets. Moreover, if a worker leaves the premises due to medical reasons or to visit family, their access cards are blocked, preventing their return.

Meanwhile, Samsung management has labelled the strike as “illegal” but maintains that the protesting workers have access to food and toilet facilities despite their absence from work since February 5.

In a statement, Samsung claimed that around 300 workers allegedly attempted to forcefully enter management offices on the second floor, prompting disciplinary action.

CITU has accused Samsung of hiring contract workers and unlawfully involving them in production activities. According to CITU’s Kancheepuram district secretary, E. Muthukumar, around 200 contract workers have been recruited, despite regulations stating that contract staff should only assist on assembly lines, not engage directly in production.

Samsung, however, refutes this claim, asserting that production is primarily maintained by rotating permanent staff. While they acknowledge using external help, they insist it is minimal and compliant with legal norms.

A senior Labour Department official stated that efforts are being made to provide both parties with alternative solutions to resolve the conflict amicably.



