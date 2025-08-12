Live
- Tribunal awards Rs 23.75 lakh compensation to kin of delivery agent killed in road accident
- Small Plane Crashes at Kalispell Airport, Montana | Two Injured, No Fatalities
- ‘Your army can’t stop me’, BJP's Sadanandan slams CPI(M) leader
- Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid protests over voter roll revision issue
- Sam Altman Counters Elon Musk’s App Store Favoritism Claims, Accuses xAI Chief of Manipulating X
- Historic 1508-metre long Tricolour at mega Tiranga Rally in J&K's Doda
- Delhi CM Gupta flags off Tiranga cyclothon for girls from Vidhan Sabha
- Mixed Reactions Emerge After Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ruling
- 78.41 crore applications insured, Rs 1.83 lakh crore claims paid under PMFBY
- Heavy rain lashes parts of Gujarat, highest recorded in Vadodara's Sinor
TN to launch door delivery of ration items to elderly, differently abled
Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch a scheme on Tuesday to deliver ration items to the doors of over 21 lakh beneficiaries—senior citizens...
Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch a scheme on Tuesday to deliver ration items to the doors of over 21 lakh beneficiaries—senior citizens and the differently abled—the Tamil Nadu government said.
The "Chief Minister's Thayumanavar Scheme" will be launched by Stalin here, wherein ration items including rice and sugar will be delivered to the intended beneficiaries at their doorsteps, an official release said.
Senior citizens of over 70 years and differently abled ration card holders are the targeted beneficiaries of the scheme.
Around 20.42 lakh senior citizens and over 1.27 lakh differently abled persons would benefit from the scheme, it said.
As part of the initiative, the ration items will be door-delivered to the beneficiaries every second Saturday and Sunday and the relevant details have already been received from the Food and Consumer Protection department and shared with the field staff concerned, it said.
The staff will deliver the items to eligible beneficiaries. They would be provided with an electronic weighing machine and e-PoS (point of sale) machine as part of the initiative, it said.
"The pro-people move would cost the government a sum of Rs 30.16 crore and the government aims to ensure the welfare of the marginalised sections of the society," the release added.