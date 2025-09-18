Live
- IBM and BharatGen Collaborate to accelerate AI adoption in India powered by Indic Large Language Models
- Trump Meets Starmer at Chequers on Second Day of UK State Visit
- Nation-Wide Study Confirms ChilRun full Accelerates Growth and Development in Children, in just 90 days
- Collector, SP Call on Youth to Stay Away from Drugs
- 5 Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Pieces Perfect for Festive Gifting by Akoirah by Augmont
- Global confidence in India is rising amid next-gen reforms: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Jimmy Kimmel Show Halt Sparks Debate on Free Expression
- Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut ‘The Ba*ds of Bollywood’ Review: The Next Gen Khan delivers and How!
- ACB raids at the Tahsildar's office
- Delhi CM opens 502 Anganwadis, announces Rs 10 crore loan for MSME business women
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 | Check VAO, Junior Assistant & Other Posts
Highlights
TNPSC will soon release the Group 4 Result 2025 on tnpsc.gov.in. This recruitment will fill 3,935 posts including VAO, Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist, Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will soon release the Group 4 Result 2025. The exam was held on 12 July 2025, and candidates can check their results on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.
The commission released a provisional answer key on 21 July 2025. Candidates had time until 28 July 2025 to raise objections. The final results will be published after reviewing these objections.
This recruitment will fill 3,935 posts, including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard. Candidates should check the website regularly for updates.
Next Story