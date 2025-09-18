TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 | Check VAO, Junior Assistant & Other Posts

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will soon release the Group 4 Result 2025. The exam was held on 12 July 2025, and candidates can check their results on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The commission released a provisional answer key on 21 July 2025. Candidates had time until 28 July 2025 to raise objections. The final results will be published after reviewing these objections.

This recruitment will fill 3,935 posts, including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard. Candidates should check the website regularly for updates.