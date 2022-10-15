Top cardiac surgeon shortlisted for wildlife photo contest

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based leading cardiac surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda has been shortlisted for the prestigious Sony-BBC Earth Photography Contest-2022, an official said here on Friday.

The theme for this year's contest was 'Thrill of Life' and photographers worldwide were invited to send their entries in categories like landscape, adventure and wildlife. After a detailed shortlisting process, the voting for the finalists started last week, with Dr. Panda - who pursues photography as a passionate hobby - figuring among the finalists.

"It's a privilege to be shortlisted for the award... Photography has always been a 'stress-buster' for me," said Dr Panda - who heads the Asian Heart Institute (AHI) here - with a smile. Dr Panda's heart beats for nature, flora and fauna which he pursues on weekends in Maharashtra and other states or even Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa blessed with a large variety of wildlife.