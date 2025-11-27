Top judges from abroad take part in Constitution Day fest

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant welcomed top judges from several countries as they arrived to participate in the Constitution Day celebration at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Chief Justices and senior judges from different countries witnessed judicial proceedings alongside CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The dignitaries included Chief Justice of Bhutan Lyonpo Norbu Tshering, Chief Justice of Kenya Martha K Koome, Chief Justice of Mauritius Rehana Bibi Mungly-Gulbul, and Chief Justice of Sri Lanka Preethi Padman Surasena.

Senior judges from the Supreme Courts of Kenya, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Federal Court of Malaysia were also present.

Welcoming the dignitaries, CJI Kant said, “They are here to grace the Constitution Day celebration in the Supreme Court, where Honourable President of India has graciously agreed to be the guest. And it was a coincidence that I took oath as the CJI on the 24th of November.”

“On behalf of the Supreme Court of India and all the members of the bar, I welcome all the guests,” he said.

Extending greetings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “On behalf of the Government of India, as a law officer, I welcome all the Lordships and Ladyships to one of the greatest courts in the world.”

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, speaking for the bar, said, “I, also on behalf of the bar, welcome all the dignitaries that are here today.”