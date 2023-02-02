Top priority to deprived: PM Modi

New Delhi: Terming the Union budget "historic", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the first budget in 'Amrit Kaal' has established a strong base to fulfil the resolve of a developed India and dreams of the aspirational society, including the poor and the middle class.

Modi said in order to empower the middle class, the government has taken many significant decisions in the past years that have ensured ease of living. "Our government that always stood with the middle class has given huge tax relief to them," Modi said.

"For the first time, the country has come up with many schemes as a tribute to the hard work and creation of these people. Arrangements have been made for training, credit and market support to them. PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman, that is, PM ViKaS will bring a big change in the lives of crores of 'Vishwakarmas'," Modi said.