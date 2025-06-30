Top quotes from ‘Mann ki Baat’

•The 'World Health Organisation' has declared India Trachoma free. India has now become a Trachoma-free country. This is the result of the hard work of millions who fought tirelessly against this disease. This success belongs to our health workers.

• Recently, a significant report from the International Labour Organization has been released.

This report states that more than 64% of India’s population now receives some form of Social Protection Benefit. Social security – this is one of the largest coverage schemes in the world.

• Another wonderful environmental initiative has been seen in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Here, the Municipal Corporation has launched the "mission for million trees". A special feature of this campaign is the Sindoor Forest. The forest is dedicated to heroes of Operation Sindoor.

• You must all be filled with the energy of yoga and memories of International Yoga Day at this time. This year, on June 21, millions of people across the world took part in International Yoga Day. It began 10 years ago, and over these 10 years, this tradition has become grander each year than the one before. This is also an indication that more and more people are adopting yoga in their daily lives.

• Meghalaya's Eri Silk... it received the GI Tag just a few days ago. Eri Silk is like a heritage for Meghalaya. The tribes here, especially the Khasi community, have preserved it for generations and enriched it with their skills.

• In Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain traditions, Kailash is considered a centre of reverence and devotion. The sacred Amarnath Yatra is set to begin on July 3, and the holy month of Sawan is just a few days away. Just a few days ago, we also witnessed Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra.

• The thoughts of Lord Buddha possess a power that binds nations, cultures, and people together in a single thread.