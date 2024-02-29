  • Menu
Tourist from Maharashtra dies of heart attack in J&K's Sonamarg

A tourist from Maharashtra died of a heart attack in J&K's Sonamarg hill station on Thursday, officials said.

Srinagar: A tourist from Maharashtra died of a heart attack in J&K's Sonamarg hill station on Thursday, officials said.

Officials said that Manohar Motiram Rajani 63, from Maharashtra's Solapur, was on a snow bike ride at Thajiwas glacier in Sonamarg when he fell unconscious.

"He was taken to a hospital in Sonamarg where doctors declared him dead on arrival," an official said.

