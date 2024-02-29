Live
Tourist from Maharashtra dies of heart attack in J&K's Sonamarg
A tourist from Maharashtra died of a heart attack in J&K's Sonamarg hill station on Thursday, officials said.
Srinagar: A tourist from Maharashtra died of a heart attack in J&K's Sonamarg hill station on Thursday, officials said.
Officials said that Manohar Motiram Rajani 63, from Maharashtra's Solapur, was on a snow bike ride at Thajiwas glacier in Sonamarg when he fell unconscious.
"He was taken to a hospital in Sonamarg where doctors declared him dead on arrival," an official said.
