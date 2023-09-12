Live
Traffic Chaos In Delhi As Foreign Dignitaries From G20 Summit Cause Route Diversions
- Discover how Delhi grappled with heavy traffic disruptions as foreign dignitaries, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, navigated the city after the G20 Summit.
- Learn about route diversions, unexpected traffic snarls, and the challenges faced by commuters during this high-profile event.
The traffic advisory released before the G20 summit did not include information about Monday morning, leading to unexpected traffic challenges. During September 8, 9, and 10, the traffic police had encouraged the public to use the metro for transportation.
Notably, the day's schedule featured several visits by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, including a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, and an evening meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before his departure. Dignitaries from Brazil, Mauritius, and Mexico were also slated to depart during the day, potentially causing heavy traffic around Dhaula Kuan, a route to the airport, according to the traffic police.
In the midst of these traffic disruptions, commuters reported gridlocked roads in Dhaula Kuan and around India Gate. One frustrated commuter mentioned being stuck on the Ring Road, en route to Moti Bagh, while another expressed frustration on social media, stating, "Stuck here on Dhaula Kuan for the past hour. No information about what happened here. Everyone is clueless."