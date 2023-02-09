Traffic Rules To Be Regulated Due To PM Modi's Visit To Mumbai

Owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Mumbai on Friday, the traffic department has issued a notification outlining the rules for the time period between 2.45 and 6.30 pm in the vicinity of the CST region and Andheri.

According to the traffic authorities, Central Railways has booked a programme for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus platform number 18, and a public event with a big expected audience is also set for Friday at Aljamea-Tas-Saifiyah in Marol Campus in Andheri.

Traffic on the Eastern Freeway, P. D'Mello Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, and roads leading to these routes shall be restricted and controlled from 2.45 pm to 4.15 pms in order to streamline the traffic and prevent inconvenience to the general public.

A notice from the municipal traffic department stated that between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm, traffic will also be limited and regulated on the entire Marol Church Road, Airport Road Metro Station junction, Andheri-Ghatkopar/Kurla Road, and Elevated Airport Road from Vileparle.