Traffic Surges at Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh Border Amid Pilgrim Influx

Rewa: With thousands of devotees heading toward Prayagraj, vehicle movement at the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border has intensified, prompting authorities to remain on high alert. Over the past 24 hours, nearly 1,000 vehicles per hour have crossed the Chakghat border into Uttar Pradesh, while around 800 vehicles have returned, officials said on Sunday.

Given its strategic location just 45 km from Prayagraj, Rewa has become a critical transit point for pilgrims. To ease congestion, the administration has strengthened traffic management efforts, setting up holding areas and help centers along National Highway 30.

Inspector General of Rewa range, Saket Prakash Pandey, stated that while traffic has significantly increased, vehicles are not being stopped at holding points in Bela, Gangev, and Chakghat yet. “Police and administration teams are in alert mode to ensure smooth movement,” he added.

Authorities have also established the first parking area for pilgrims just six kilometers from the Chakghat border in Uttar Pradesh. Similar holding areas have been set up in Maihar, Katni, and Satna districts of Madhya Pradesh to accommodate the rush.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Udit Mishra attributed the traffic spike to the weekend rush, emphasizing that while roads are busy, no major disruptions have been reported. Meanwhile, Prayagraj city and the fairgrounds have been declared “no-vehicle zones,” further contributing to the congestion at border checkpoints.

With the ongoing religious gathering set to conclude on February 26, authorities anticipate a further rise in vehicle movement and are closely monitoring the situation to ensure a hassle-free journey for pilgrims.