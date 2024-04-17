  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Tragic Accident Claims Ten Lives On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

Tragic Accident Claims Ten Lives On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway
x
Highlights

  • A fatal collision between a car and a trailer truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway results in the loss of ten lives, with one individual critically injured.
  • Authorities launch an investigation into the cause of the devastating accident.

Officials reported that ten individuals lost their lives, with one in critical condition, after a car collided with a trailer truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway on Wednesday.

The tragedy unfolded as a car veered into the rear of a trailer truck while traveling from Vadodara to Ahmedabad. All ten occupants of the car tragically perished in the accident, according to police statements.

Upon receiving news of the collision, two ambulances swiftly responded, transporting the victims' bodies to the hospital. While eight occupants died at the scene, two others succumbed to their injuries during transit to medical facilities.

The incident resulted in significant traffic congestion along the expressway, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X