Tragic Accident Claims Ten Lives On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

Officials reported that ten individuals lost their lives, with one in critical condition, after a car collided with a trailer truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway on Wednesday.

The tragedy unfolded as a car veered into the rear of a trailer truck while traveling from Vadodara to Ahmedabad. All ten occupants of the car tragically perished in the accident, according to police statements.

Upon receiving news of the collision, two ambulances swiftly responded, transporting the victims' bodies to the hospital. While eight occupants died at the scene, two others succumbed to their injuries during transit to medical facilities.

The incident resulted in significant traffic congestion along the expressway, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.