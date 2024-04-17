Live
- Teacher comes with a thrilling treat on Sri Rama Navami
- Osey Arundhati title Song creates a Stir Online
- ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram on his birthday with the first glimpse of the highly anticipated Tamil film THANGALAAN
- Producer Venu Donepudi Started The Project With Working Title 'Journey To Ayodhya' On The Occasion Of Srirama Navami
- Actress Samyuktha Launches 'Adishakti': A Sacred Initiative for Women's Empowerment
- Nara Rohit’s 20th Film Sundarakanda, First Look Unveiled
- Samsung aims for Rs 10,000 cr revenue from its AI TV business in India
- World Heritage Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and All You Need to Know
- 10 killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Chernihiv: Zelensky
- Tourists In Kerala's Kochi City Accused of Destroying Pro-Palestine Boards
Just In
Tragic Accident Claims Ten Lives On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway
- A fatal collision between a car and a trailer truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway results in the loss of ten lives, with one individual critically injured.
- Authorities launch an investigation into the cause of the devastating accident.
Officials reported that ten individuals lost their lives, with one in critical condition, after a car collided with a trailer truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway on Wednesday.
The tragedy unfolded as a car veered into the rear of a trailer truck while traveling from Vadodara to Ahmedabad. All ten occupants of the car tragically perished in the accident, according to police statements.
Upon receiving news of the collision, two ambulances swiftly responded, transporting the victims' bodies to the hospital. While eight occupants died at the scene, two others succumbed to their injuries during transit to medical facilities.
The incident resulted in significant traffic congestion along the expressway, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.