Tragic Death Of Young Sanitation Worker In Chennai Suburb Raises Safety Concerns

Tragedy struck in Avadi, a suburb of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, when a 25-year-old sanitation worker named Gopinath lost his life while performing his duties. The incident occurred as Gopinath was working to clear a blockage in the local drainage system.



According to reports, Gopinath entered a manhole to address the drainage issue. While inside, he suddenly experienced breathing difficulties. Despite his efforts to climb out, he lost consciousness and fell back into the drainage system.

Emergency services, including the Fire and Rescue team, were quickly dispatched to the scene. They successfully retrieved Gopinath from the manhole. However, upon arrival, the medical team tragically pronounced him dead. His body was subsequently transferred to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.

The preliminary cause of death is believed to be the inhalation of toxic gases present in the drainage system. This incident highlights the dangerous conditions often faced by sanitation workers in their line of duty.

Local law enforcement, specifically the Avadi Police, have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Gopinath's death.

