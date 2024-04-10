Live
Just In
Tragic Rescue Attempt Claims Five Lives In Ahmednagar Well Mishap
- In a heartbreaking incident in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, five individuals tragically lost their lives while attempting to rescue a cat trapped in an abandoned well.
- Despite their courageous efforts, only one person was rescued, highlighting the dangers involved in such endeavors.
In Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, a devastating incident unfolded late on Tuesday as five individuals lost their lives in a brave attempt to rescue a cat trapped in an abandoned well. The well, reportedly used as a biogas pit, became the site of the tragic event.
According to reports from the news agency ANI, a senior police official revealed that the five individuals courageously jumped into the well one after the other in an effort to save the stranded cat.
One person, equipped with a rope tied around his waist, was fortunate enough to be rescued by a police team after descending into the well.
He was subsequently transferred to a hospital for medical attention.
Dhananjay Jadhav, a senior police officer, expressed sorrow over the incident, stating, "A rescue team retrieved the bodies of five of the six individuals who entered the abandoned well in succession."
"It was discovered that the well contained animal waste," he added.
The police have initiated an investigation into the tragic event.