Tragic Stampede At Religious Event In Uttar Pradesh's Hathras: 107 Dead

At least 107 people, predominantly women, lost their lives in a severe stampede during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday. The tragic incident occurred while a religious preacher was addressing his followers at a tent set up in the Rati Bhanpur village, within the Sikandra Rau area of Hathras district.



According to the police, initial investigations suggest that suffocation at the crowded venue led to discomfort among attendees, sparking panic and causing the stampede. The hot and humid conditions exacerbated the situation.



"It was a satsang meeting of Bhole Baba, a religious preacher. Temporary permission was granted for the gathering on the border of Etah and Hathras district on Tuesday afternoon," stated Inspector General (Aligarh Range) Shalabh Mathur.



Identified victims include Ganga Devi (70) from Hathras, Priyanka (20) from Kasganj, Jasoda (70) from Mathura, and Saroj Lata (60) from Etah. Two children, Kavya (4) and Ayush (8), both from Shahjahnpur, were also among the deceased.



A survivor recounted that the stampede happened as the event concluded and attendees rushed to exit. "There was a huge crowd with no clear way out, causing everyone to fall over each other. When I tried to leave, parked motorcycles blocked my way. Many fainted, and some died," shared a victim who was hospitalized.

The exact cause of the incident is under investigation.

In response, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and instructed officials in Hathras to expedite rescue and relief efforts. "He has also ordered an investigation into the incident, led by ADG Agra and Commissioner Aligarh," the CM's Office announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.