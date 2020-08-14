Transfer of Sushant's case to CBI illegal: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday termed the transfer of the case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as "illegal".

He also said that the everyone, including the family of Rajput, should remain quiet for some time and let the Mumbai Police conclude their investigation in the actor's death case. Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

The Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report and a probe is underway in the case. Rajput's father K K Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against his son's rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting the late actor's suicide.

The CBI recently took over investigation into the case and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Chakraborty and her family members.Talking to reporters, Raut said, "The incident (Rajput's death) took place in Mumbai.

The FIR was filed in Patna and the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe. The Centre immediately agreed. This is illegal. The case is now technically with the CBI." "The Mumbai Police is investigating the case and if there is anything else to probe, the CBI can do it," he said.

Raut said, "Bring Mossad and KGB too. There is nothing to hide. We are not opposing the CBI. When the Mumbai Police is already on the job, what will the CBI do?"