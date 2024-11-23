Trends in Maha and J'khand a reflection of 'Modi magic': BJP

New Delhi: BJP leaders have expressed confidence and pride in the party's performance in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, attributing the positive election trends to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying that "Modi's magic" is working.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and National General Secretary Tarun Chugh made strong statements about the party’s growing popularity and criticised the Opposition for their divisive politics and lack of credibility.

Speaking to IANS about the election results, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Modi’s magic is working. If PM Modi represents credibility, then Rahul Gandhi is a liability. While PM Modi’s leadership inspires pride, the Congress party continues to face humiliation. We are confident of achieving a hat-trick in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh bypolls, along with other bypolls where NDA and BJP have earned the public’s blessings. This is a matter of great pride for us."

On the issue of "vote jihad," Gaurav Bhatia remarked, "We stand united and secure, but those engaging in ‘vote jihad’ and focusing only on their treasure chests are now exposed. The public has answered them decisively. They will have to abandon their politics of division."

Referring to Congress' victory in the Wayanad bypoll, he summed up in one line: "The so-called victory of a fake Gandhi is the Congress party’s greatest loss."

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also reacted to the trends in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

He stated, "The trends clearly show that just like in Haryana and J&K, the people of Maharashtra and Jharkhand are showering their blessings on Prime Minister Modi. The relentless efforts of PM Modi for the welfare of farmers, the poor, and the youth are being rewarded by the public. Without a doubt, the BJP-led alliance will form governments in both states with strong majorities."

"The public has rejected parties that align with anti-national groups like the 'Tukde-Tukde Gang,' the Muslim League, and Jamaat-e-Islami. They have said no to vote-bank politics and have instead voted for the double-engine growth model under PM Modi's leadership. In Maharashtra, our alliance will cross 200 seats, and we will form a full majority government in Jharkhand too," he added.

Slamming the INDIA bloc, he remarked: "The arrogance of the Opposition is evident in every election, whether in J&K or Haryana. The INDIA bloc continues to defame and insult the country through its hubris. The public has taught them a lesson time and again."