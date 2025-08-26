Tributes paid to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 350th Martyrdom Day

Chandigarh: Haryana Vidhan Sabha today unanimously passed a resolution to pay heartfelt tributes to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji on the occasion of his 350th Martyrdom Day. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini during the ongoing monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

The Chief Minister said that this year marks the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru and ‘Hind Ki Chaadar’, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. The House expressed deep reverence for the supreme sacrifice made by Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji and solemnly resolved to commemorate this historic occasion in a dignified and befitting manner.

While reading out the resolution, the Chief Minister recalled that in November 1675, at Chandni Chowk, Delhi, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji gave the supreme sacrifice of his life to defend the right to freedom of faith and conscience. His devotees - Bhai Mati Das Ji, who was sawn alive; Bhai Sati Das Ji, who was wrapped in cotton and burnt alive; and Bhai Dayala Ji, who was boiled alive in a cauldron of hot water— also embraced martyrdom with unshakable faith. Their sacrifices are eternal epitome of courage, righteousness, and steadfast devotion.

He also recalled that Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji laid down his life to uphold the dignity of humanity and to safeguard religious freedom. When the Kashmiri Pandits approached him at Anandpur Sahib seeking protection from forced religious conversions, Guru Sahib chose to sacrifice his life so that they might live with honour and preserve their faith.

Fortunately, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji shared a profound connection with the land of Haryana. During his travels, he visited Kurukshetra, Pehowa, Kaithal, Jind, Ambala, Cheeka and Rohtak, sanctifying these places with his presence and spreading the timeless message of truth, tolerance and fearlessness. The sacred gurdwaras established at these sites such as Gurdwara Sri Dhamtan Sahib and Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib in Jind and Gurdwara Sri Sheeshganj Sahib in Ambala stand as enduring reminders of his blessings and teachings.

The Chief Minister recalled the special role of Bhai Jaita Ji, who, with unparalleled valour, carried the severed head of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji from Delhi to Anandpur Sahib. Historical accounts confirm that during this sacred journey, Bhai Jaita Ji passed through various parts of Haryana, including Badkhalsa village near Sonipat, Karnal, and Ambala. He received immense support from the people along the way. This establishes Haryana’s enduring association with the legacy of the martyrdom of Guru Sahib.

He also reverently remembered the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Kushal Singh Dahiya of village Badkhalsa in Sonipat district.