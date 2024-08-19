Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP Of Hijacking Protests In Kolkata Rape Case

The Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of exploiting the protests surrounding the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. MP Saket Gokhale claims that a coordinated campaign is underway to destabilize the West Bengal government.

Gokhale asserts that the BJP's IT cell is orchestrating a movement calling for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation. He notes that the party initiated a social media trend demanding Banerjee's resignation after the CBI took over the case on August 15.

The Trinamool Congress leader argues that the BJP has co-opted what was initially a genuine protest. He points out that despite the CBI assuming control of the case five days ago, there have been no updates, yet protests now focus solely on the state government rather than the investigating agency.

Gokhale provides data suggesting an organized social media campaign, claiming that over 200,000 posts using the "Mamata Must Resign" hashtag were made in four days, reaching over 91 million users. He contends that such numbers are beyond the capability of ordinary social media users and suggests the involvement of bot accounts from various countries, including the US, Russia, and several African nations.

The Trinamool Congress representative accuses the CBI of collaborating with the BJP to manipulate the protests. He vows that his party will respond decisively to what he describes as the BJP's attempts to destabilize the West Bengal government.

Gokhale concludes by asserting that the Trinamool Congress will not allow justice to be undermined by what he perceives as a joint effort by the BJP and CPM to create unrest in Bengal.