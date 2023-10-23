Live
Trinamool fulfilling corrupt agenda even during Durga Puja: Suvendu Adhikari
The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is fulfilling its corrupt agenda even in the midst of the ongoing Durga Puja and Navratri festivities, leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged on Monday.
Adhikari alleged that a large parcel of land measuring over 20 bighas, located in Kolkata's Kasba area, has been illegally filled up by a promoter backed by the ruling party.
He claimed that the filling up of the land located in Ward No. 66 under the Tiljala police station was illegal considering that it was declared 'Shali Land' or swamp.
“The land was occupied for decades by some families who used to earn their livelihood from fish farming. Recently, they have been forcefully evicted. The land, which is located behind the Trinamool Congress party office, has been handed over to influential promoters having links with a councillor and a state minister," Adhikari alleged.
According to the BJP leader, construction is not allowed on land classified as swamp, as it is designated as farmland.
“Conversion to bastu land is mandatory. Swamp, categorised under ‘water body', cannot be even converted in the first place. Converting such land would invite an environmental disaster and rampant construction on the land would prevent groundwater recharging and lead to further waste of rainwater as concrete will not allow rainwater to seep into the earth,” Adhikari said.
He also said that the Kasba unit of BJP has even filed a complaint at the Tiljala police station, though no steps have been taken so far in the matter.