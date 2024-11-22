Trinamool to hold crucial Working Committee meeting on Monday, organisational reshuffle on agenda

Kolkata : A crucial national Working Committee meeting of Trinamool Congress has been scheduled on Monday with the main agenda of the meeting being the organisational reshuffle and the party’s strategy in the coming days, keeping in mind the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls.

Incidentally, the winter session of the Assembly is also scheduled to begin Monday.

Party insiders said that in the meeting, the results of the bypolls for six Assembly constituencies in the state, the counting for which will happen on Saturday, will also be analysed.

Both West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party’s General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be present at the meeting. All the elected party MPs and legislators have been asked to be present at the meeting, to be held at the Chief Minister’s residence at Kalighat in south Kolkata.

It is learnt that Abhishek Banerjee has already submitted a draft report on the organisational reshuffle to the Chief Minister, where he stressed a "performance-based reshuffle".

"The report is expected to be discussed at the meeting on Monday following which the Chief Minister will finalise the reshuffle,” said a senior Trinamool leader who did not wish to be named.

It is further learnt that in the draft report, Abhishek Banerjee gave some suggestions to the Chief Minister suggesting a change of heads in a number of municipalities in the state, especially for those where BJP’s performance was much better than the state’s ruling party in the Lok Sabha polls this year.

Going by that logic, party insiders added that changes in the heads of at least 69 municipalities in the state are inevitable since in those urban civic bodies, the BJP was ahead of Trinamool in terms of votes secured this year. However, insiders said that the proposed reshuffle might be incorporated in some more municipalities as well although Trinamool Congress’s performance was better there in the polls this year.