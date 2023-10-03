Trinamool's Abhishek protests in Delhi demanding state funds for 2nd day, skips ED summons

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee along with several party leaders and scheme beneficiaries on Tuesday staged a protest in the national Capital alleging lack of fund allocation to the state government for schemes like MGNREGA and others.

He skipped the ED summons which asked him to appear on Tuesday in Kolkata in connection with the schoolteachers’ recruitment case.

Banerjee arrived at Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday afternoon and staged a protest against the central government for the second day running.

Banerjee, meanwhile, who joined the protest on Tuesday afternoon in the national Capital skipped the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons which has asked him to appear before it in Kolkata on October 3.

On Monday, the Trinamool Congress leaders had staged a protest at the Rajghat. The Trinamool Congress workers and leaders raised slogans against the central government demanding the release of the funds of the Mahatma Gandhi Employment National Rural Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other social housing welfare schemes.

The Trinamool Congress leaders will meet the Minister of State in the national Capital.

On Tuesday, the ED has intimated Calcutta High Court's Division Bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumar that Banerjee can visit the agency’s Salt Lake office on Wednesday.

The Division Bench also observed that Banerjee should have informed ED in advance about his inability to appear for integration on Tuesday because of his preoccupations at the national Capital.