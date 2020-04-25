TRIO World Academy management distributes over 250 food packets, every day in North Bangalore

Bangalore: In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the management of TRIO World Academy has come forward to provide breakfast and lunch to more than 250 people every day, which includes on-duty police officials and the underprivileged people of North Bangalore areas. The school authority has been preparing food from the past few days in the school kitchen with rigorous quality checks to maintain safety and hygiene protocols while preparing the food.

The Trio management has taken up this initiative of organising breakfast and lunch packets every day for on-duty police officials as a token of gratitude for safeguarding us during the time of pandemic and for performing their duty in spite of the high chances of being exposed to the virus without any fear. And to provide healthy food for daily wage earners, as they are one among the most affected communities during the ongoing pandemic.

Along with this, the food is being distributed among the underprivileged and daily wage earners, realizing the fact that their families would be helpless and in no situation to access their daily ration. To help them in this hour of need, the school management has been providing food every day from past one week and will continue it for another 10 days.

Speaking about this, Mr. Naveen KM, Managing Director, TRIO World Academy said, "As the country is completely under a lockdown, it is our duty to take care of the people who are in the line of duty and who are helpless, to provide them with adequate food. This is the least we can do for them. We would like to salute all the police officials for working 24x7 without fearing for their lives or taking a backseat. This is a small gesture of saying thanks to them from our institution and helping the people in need."