Tripura CM discusses state govt's key plans with HM Shah, JP Nadda

New Delhi/Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday in separate meetings in New Delhi discussed important development plans of the state government with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda.

CM Saha, who went to the national capital on Thursday, after meeting HM Shah on Friday said in a post on X: "Met Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji in New Delhi. Discussed key development initiatives of our state government and sought his valuable guidance and support from the Centre for further progress."

The Chief Minister said in another post on his X handle: “Today, I had a courtesy call on the Honorable Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and All India President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda Ji, in Delhi.

“During the meeting, I briefed the Honorable Health Minister on various issues related to the development of the health service, including the improvement of super specialty services in various departments in the state, and requested for necessary assistance,” said CM Saha, who also holds both Home and Health and Family Welfare portfolios.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister earlier this week said that the state government had discussed with investors to set up a Homeopathy Medical College in Tripura.

Saying that homeopathy treatment has been facing challenges for a long time, CM Saha, a dental surgeon, said: “We must overcome such challenges. We are trying to set up a Homeopathy Medical College. Some investors from outside the state came for this, and we have asked them to set up one Homeopathy Medical college.”

He added that the journey of Homeopathy started in West Bengal, and from there it spread across the country, adding that people of Tripura also used to visit West Bengal for Homeopathy treatment.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government has been trying to set up a medical hub in Tripura.

The state currently has three medical colleges – one government-run, one semi-government and one private. Several private organisations proposed to set up medical colleges in Tripura.



