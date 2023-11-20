Trying to run out each other

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that if people of Rajasthan vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly elections, the party would be able to "throw out the team of corrupt people", referring to the ruling Congress government.

While addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Taranagar, Modi said the Congress government is similar to a "cricket team where batsmen are working to run out each other", in a veiled jibe at previous power tussles between Chief Minster Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

The PM said the BJP would work for the "rapid development" of Rajasthan if voted to power. "If you choose BJP, we will throw out the team of corrupt people from Rajasthan. The BJP will 'score' development rapidly and victory will be for Rajasthan, victory will be for the future of Rajasthan, victory will be for the mothers, sisters, youth and farmers of Rajasthan," he said. Taking digs at the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, the Prime Minister said that the relationship between the Congress and "good intentions" was the same as the link between "light and darkness". Just a day ago, while addressing a rally in Bharatpur in poll-bound Rajasthan, he took a dig at Ashok Gehlot stating that the people have chosen not to vote for the "jaadugar" (magician). He predicted that the Congress party would disappear from the state after the elections, with a playful remark: "3 December, Congress chhoo mantar (disappear)."