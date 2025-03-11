Tulsi Gabbard To Visit India On Indo-Pacific Tour As Trump's Intelligence Chief

Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, will soon arrive in India as part of a comprehensive tour of the Indo-Pacific region. This marks her first visit to India since becoming the first female combat veteran to hold this influential intelligence position.

Announcing her trip on social media, Gabbard explained its purpose is to "strengthen relationships and foster open communication to advance President Trump's goals of peace and freedom." Her itinerary includes stops in Japan, Thailand, and India, with a brief visit to France on her return journey to Washington DC.

"Building strong relationships, understanding, and open lines of communication are vital to achieving President Trump's objectives of peace, freedom and prosperity," Gabbard stated.

The trip begins in Honolulu, where Gabbard plans to meet with Intelligence Community partners, US Indo-Pacific Command leaders, and troops engaged in training exercises. However, she has not confirmed specific dates for her arrival in India.

Earlier this year, Gabbard met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington, becoming the first US official to meet with Modi at Blair House. Following their meeting, Modi noted they had discussed various aspects of India-US relations, describing Gabbard as "a strong votary" of the bilateral relationship.

Gabbard, who previously represented Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District, holds the distinction of being the first Hindu elected to the US Congress.