Twitterati congratulate Gen Rawat on CDS appointment

New Delhi: As Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat demits office on retirement and takes over as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Twitterati congratulated him on Tuesday.

#BipinRawat trended with 18K tweets, even as a few users questioned his appointment to the new post.

One user tweeted: "Congratulations to General Rawat on his appointment as first CDS. With this move, the Modi government has turned a long-cherished idea of higher-level military reform into reality. This will ensure greater connectivity & synergy among the three services."

One post read: "Sir, first of all, congratulations for becoming India's first chief of defence staff. Your work for India is incredible. Wish you a good year ahead."

One Twitter user was not happy. "Didn't we have any other candidate than General Rawat? Why so much in a hurry? Even the age rule has been relaxed. Because he is a political guy than defence staff."

One user wrote: "General Rawat always wears the camouflage uniform, but all of us know what colour he wears underneath."

When #Balakot drama was executed by Modi, I predicted that time this BJPwala army man #BipinRawat will be given a higher post after his retirement in Dec'19.



Bips is a sanghi & a slave of modi. 2020 will be bad for India, this bigot will ruin the three forces of India. Alarming. https://t.co/zTnS479jqX — Dr. Loneranger INC ✋ #WithRG (@Loneranger9new) December 31, 2019