Twitterati congratulate Gen Rawat on CDS appointment

New Delhi: As Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat demits office on retirement and takes over as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Twitterati congratulated him on Tuesday.
#BipinRawat trended with 18K tweets, even as a few users questioned his appointment to the new post.
One user tweeted: "Congratulations to General Rawat on his appointment as first CDS. With this move, the Modi government has turned a long-cherished idea of higher-level military reform into reality. This will ensure greater connectivity & synergy among the three services."
One post read: "Sir, first of all, congratulations for becoming India's first chief of defence staff. Your work for India is incredible. Wish you a good year ahead."
One Twitter user was not happy. "Didn't we have any other candidate than General Rawat? Why so much in a hurry? Even the age rule has been relaxed. Because he is a political guy than defence staff."
One user wrote: "General Rawat always wears the camouflage uniform, but all of us know what colour he wears underneath."
