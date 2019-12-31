Trending :
Home  > News > National

Twitterati congratulate Gen Rawat on CDS appointment

Twitterati congratulate Gen Rawat on CDS appointment
Highlights

As Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat demits office on retirement and takes over as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Twitterati...

New Delhi: As Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat demits office on retirement and takes over as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Twitterati congratulated him on Tuesday.

#BipinRawat trended with 18K tweets, even as a few users questioned his appointment to the new post.

One user tweeted: "Congratulations to General Rawat on his appointment as first CDS. With this move, the Modi government has turned a long-cherished idea of higher-level military reform into reality. This will ensure greater connectivity & synergy among the three services."

One post read: "Sir, first of all, congratulations for becoming India's first chief of defence staff. Your work for India is incredible. Wish you a good year ahead."

One Twitter user was not happy. "Didn't we have any other candidate than General Rawat? Why so much in a hurry? Even the age rule has been relaxed. Because he is a political guy than defence staff."

One user wrote: "General Rawat always wears the camouflage uniform, but all of us know what colour he wears underneath."

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year celebrations31 Dec 2019 7:17 AM GMT

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year celebrations

PM Modi
PM Modi's CAA Outreach: Better Late Than Never
Outgoing Army Chief:
Outgoing Army Chief: 'Bipin Rawat Only A Name', Jawans, Officers...
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: The Challenges Ahead
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: The Challenges Ahead
Power to YSRCP, Amaravati conundrum mark 2019
Power to YSRCP, Amaravati conundrum mark 2019


Top