Twitterati congratulate Gen Rawat on CDS appointment

Highlights

New Delhi : As Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat demits office on retirement and takes over as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Twitterati congratulated him on Tuesday.

#BipinRawat trended with 18K tweets, even as a few users questioned his appointment to the new post. One user tweeted: "Congratulations to General Rawat on his appointment as first CDS.

With this move, the Modi government has turned a long-cherished idea of higher-level military reform into reality. This will ensure greater connectivity & synergy among three services."

One post read: "Sir, first of all congratulations for becoming India's first chief of defence staff. Your work for India is incredible. Wish you a good year ahead."

One Twitter user was not happy. "Didn't we have any other candidate than General Rawat? Why so much in hurry? Even the age rule has been relaxed. Because he is a political guy than defence staff."

More On
