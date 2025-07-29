Two arrested for beating man to death for stealing auto

New Delhi: Police arrested two autorickshaw drivers for allegedly beating a man to death after catching him with a stolen autorickshaw in Delhi’s RK Puram area, an official said on Monday.

Sushil Kumar (22) and Amit (19), accused of thrashing the man and leaving him unconscious, were arrested weeks later this Thursday, he said. “The autorickshaw had been stolen on May 30, and the owner had shared the vehicle’s details with other drivers. On June 1, another driver, Manjeet Chawla, spotted the stolen vehicle being driven by one Raj Kumar near a CNG pump in Sarojini Nagar,” the official said.

Manjeet and a few others caught Raj Kumar and informed Sushil, a relative of the auto’s owner. Sushil, Amit and others took Raj Kumar to Mazdoor Camp, where they allegedly thrashed him and left him there. Police said he was later found unconscious. Raj Kumar’s son Saurabh found him and rushed him to Safdarjung Hospital. Raj Kumar succumbed on June 2 and a case was registered based on the medical report, they said. Initially, four people were arrested -- Manjeet, Abhishek, Anil and Aman. They told police that Sushil and Amit were also involved, but the two had gone into hiding. “A police team traced and arrested Sushil and Amit on July 24. The stolen autorickshaw was also recovered,” the official said.