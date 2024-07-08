Live
Just In
Two-day conclave held on Commerce & Management
Rourkela: A two-day international conclave on emerging trends in Commerce and Management was held at Government Autonomous College, Rourkela.
In recent times, India is leading in various fields. India’s English-speaking and highly skilled human resources are in high demand worldwide.
Towards the development of these human resources, the trend of change in the higher education sector continues.
For this change, there is also a need for joint cooperation between public and private sectors. This was stated by Sambalpur University Vice Chancellor Bidhubushan Mishra while inaugurating the conference.
Prof Bharat Singh Thappa from Nepal’s Tribhuvan University presented his deliberation through virtual mode.
Prof Sashikant Tripathy of University of Bahrain attended the event and presented his paper.
Five persons were given certificates for paper presentation while all participants were given certificates.