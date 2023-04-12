Two Detained In Madurai For Sexually Harassing A Girl

Two youth were detained by the Madurai city police on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a Gujarati girl in Madurai last year. Police claim that M Asus Jain, 22, and his friend R Jerome Kathiravan, 23, both of Chennai, were detained for the alleged crime that is said to have occurred on December 17, 2022, at a lodge in the Teppakulam neighbourhood of Madurai.



The victim, who hails from Ahamadabad in Gujarat, was studying accounting and travelled to Madurai for a conference on December 17 and 18, according to the police. She rented a room at a lodge after arriving at the airport in Madurai on the evening of December 16.

She notified Jain, who was staying in the room next door, that she was ill on December 17 while they were in a conference. The victim was driven to the hospital by Jain, who she knew prior, and when they returned, he propositioned her before leaving her room.

Police added that they added that following the event, Jain left Chennai and informed Kathiravan to bring food and medicine for the victim, who was also sexually harassing the young woman. "The child did not tell anyone about the incident when she got home until her mother found out. A Gujarati police station received a report, which was then sent to the Madurai city police. AWPS South Police was tasked by the city police commissioner to undertake an investigation, and as a result, a charge was filed under section 376 of the IPC against Jain and Kathiravan.

Later, on Tuesday, the pair were detained and taken to the Madurai Central Jail.