Two Friends Mistaken As Robbers, Brutally Murdered In Delhi: Police Arrest Four

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Ranholla area, two friends, Rajesh Yadav and Mukesh Singh, fell victim to a case of mistaken identity that led to their brutal murder. According to the police, the two friends were mistakenly believed to be robbers by four individuals who subsequently attacked them.

The sequence of events began when the four arrested men claimed that their associates were robbed by two individuals on March 15. Seeking retribution, they embarked on a mission to find and confront the alleged robbers. Two days later, upon receiving information that the supposed robbers were seen at a local bar, they mistook Rajesh Yadav and Mukesh Singh as their associates and launched a violent assault on them using knives and sticks.

Tragically, the assault resulted in the deaths of Rajesh and Mukesh, who were rushed to a nearby hospital but were declared dead upon arrival by the attending doctors.

Authorities have taken swift action in response to the incident, registering a case against the four individuals involved: Gaurav Kumar, Keshri Kumar Pandey, Sandesh Kumar, and Gaurav Singh. Investigations into the matter are ongoing as officials seek to uncover the full extent of the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths of Rajesh Yadav and Mukesh Singh.